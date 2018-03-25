Is it time to abolish the East St. Louis Township?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS - The You Paid For It teams digs into the latest questionable spending in the East St. Louis Township.

The Township has stripped its elected Supervisor Alvin Parks of the ability to make unilateral spending decisions. They want him to run spending past the Trustee Board first.

Parks makes $60,000 a year. You pay Trustees who meet once a month $8,200 a year.

The Township takes in $520,000 a year in property and other taxes. But 90 percent of the money goes toward administrative costs.

Investigator Elliott Davis asked Alvin Parks is it time to abolish the Township.

His answer. No way.

The last township Supervisor Oliver Hamilton was sent to federal prison for misspending township funds on among other things, trips to Vegas.