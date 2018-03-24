March for Our Lives gears up in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The March for Our Lives is just hours away, and thousands of students from across the country will flood the nation's capital Saturday morning, calling for stricter gun laws. But it's not just Washington that's seeing those protests. There's a march happening right here in Missouri.

The St. Louis march will start at 10 a.m. at Aloe Plaza, which is right across from Union Station, and circle back to the plaza for speeches organizers say the public is invited to attend.

This is just one of the many marches happening across the country to demand an end to gun violence and mass shootings in schools.

The March for Our Lives Moment comes just one month after 17 people were killed during a mass shooting at a high school in Florida. Survivors of last month's deadly school shooting organized the march.

Thousands in St Louis will march with more than a million people across the nation to end school gun violence.

We caught up with a Webster Groves senior who will be at the event Saturday.

"We need to do something. Take action rather than saying they're in our prayers. That doesn't really mean anything to me ,"

That student and his sister are heading to Washington, D.C. with their mom.

Many other area students are planning to make the trip too.

The march will start with a moment of silence.

Organizers say that, although this movement was inspired by the Parkland school shooting, it is about more than just the 17 lives lost that day. The march is for the people who ran for cover at a music festival, in a movie theater or at a night club. For the children who hear gun shots from the "safety" of their living rooms or while walking in their neighborhoods. Participants are fighting not just for students but for all victims of gun violence.