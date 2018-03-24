Anheuser-Busch heir charged with assault against sixth grader

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COEUR, MO – Billy Busch, an Anheuser-Busch heir, has been charged with 4th degree assault after allegedly attacking a sixth grader at Chaminade College Preparatory School.

The details of this alleged assault are explained in a Creve Coeur police report that dates back to November 16, 2017 at 4:30 in Chaminade’s gym.

According to the report, two 6th grade boys, one including Billy Busch’s son were involved in a fight while waiting in line to play basketball.

That’s when police say Busch approached the boy fighting his son, hit him and began dragging him out of the gym.

Authorities say Busch then held the bloody nosed 6th grader against the wall until basketball coach Mike Kelly approached Busch and told him not to hit the boy and leave the premises.

This incident was allegedly all caught on camera and reported to the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division who then turned it over to the Creve Coeur Police Department.

Busch’s lawyer, Scott Rosenblum, released a statement saying:

"Mr. Busch was unfortunately confronted last November with a situation where his son was bullied -- actually sucker-punched -- by a much larger middle school student directly in front of him during a school basketball practice. School personnel failed to react, so he did what every parent would have done in that situation. The school's video of the event clearly shows that Mr. Busch did not act with any maliciousness, and that his actions were directed at protecting the safety of his son and others involved."

The 6th grader parent’s say they did not want to respond to the incident initially, but after that Busch statement, they decided to speak out.

Their statement says in part:

”While we initially did not want to comment on the situation and keep a low profile, Mr. Busch’s statement, written by his lawyer, Mr. Rosenblum, requires a response. While the statement is eloquently written, we are well aware that Mr. Rosenblum is paid to defend Mr. Busch and attempt to repair his public image using tired legal maneuvers. However, the statement is inaccurate for several reasons. First, the statement attempts to paint a grown man with a history of erratic behavior (such as biting a man’s ear off) who physically assaulted an 11-year-old boy as a sympathetic figure. Second, it attempts to paint the victim as a bully when it was Mr. Busch’s son who was the initial aggressor in the incident between the two boys. It just so happens in this instance, Mr. Busch’s son instigated an altercation with another middle schooler of his same age and grade level who defended himself. While Mr. Busch may not have liked seeing his son receive a dose of his own medicine, him attempting to resolve his son’s conflict with another 11-year-old boy, let alone physically, is shameful. When the victim's father pulled Mr. Busch off his son and confronted him, Mr. Busch’s behavior changed dramatically and he was clearly more comfortable addressing an 11-year-old boy than another grown man. Third, it suggests the school failed to react. In fact, the school administration and basketball program acted swiftly and decisively in calming the situation, investigating what happened and removing Mr. Busch and his son from the facility. The school’s response could not have been better. In summary, Mr. Busch's behavior was highly inappropriate. For Mr. Rosenblum to excuse Mr. Busch’s behavior as without malice and as something any father would do is ridiculous. The actions and language used by Mr. Busch during the incident and as documented on the school’s video clearly and incontrovertibly show otherwise. The fact is a grown man manhandled a child in response to an altercation his son initiated but could not finish. We have no ill will toward Mr. Busch's son and wish him the best. We do not intend to sue Mr. Busch in civil court for his actions. However, we plan to cooperate with and monitor the indefensible prosecution of Mr. Busch by the people of Creve Coeur and St. Louis. We do not intend to sue Mr. Busch in civil court for his actions. However, we plan to cooperate with and monitor the indefensible prosecution of Mr. Busch by the people of Creve Coeur and St. Louis.”

There’s been no statement released by the school so far.