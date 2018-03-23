Eric Atkins is a 4th grader at St. Rose Philippine Duchesne in Florissant. His mother tells us that he watches the Weather Channel every day and even downloaded the KPLR Weather app on his parent’s phone to receive updates. Eric loves tornadoes and dreams of becoming a storm chaser! Eric Atkins is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.
Weather Kid – Eric Atkins
-
John Fuller’s Weather Kid of the Week!
-
Weather Kid of the Week – Tyler Bruckner
-
Weather Kid of the Week – Lizzie Jennings
-
Fuller’s Weather Kid of the Week!
-
Northeast preps for 3rd winter storm in the past 10 days
-
-
Gov. Greitens to visit Maryland Heights Thursday
-
Judge opens media access to unexpected Greitens hearings
-
St. Louis alderwoman robbed at gunpoint; suspects arrested
-
How cold is too cold for school children
-
School districts exercising caution with threat of freezing drizzle
-
-
Greitens’ defense team asks for judge instead of jury trial
-
Warmer temperatures drive St. Louisians to car washes
-
Even for a place that gets a ton of snow, this was a record-breaking two days for Erie