Weather Kid – Eric Atkins

Eric Atkins is a 4th grader at St. Rose Philippine Duchesne in Florissant. His mother tells us that he watches the Weather Channel every day and even downloaded the KPLR Weather app on his parent’s phone to receive updates. Eric loves tornadoes and dreams of becoming a storm chaser! Eric Atkins is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.