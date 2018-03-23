Subpoenas issued in Missions Continues investigation, Hawley says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - More than a dozen subpoenas have been issued in one of the investigations concerning Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley repeatedly said in a Friday morning news conference that current investigation into the governor’s former charity was very active.

Hawley would not say if Greitens himself was summoned but did reveal the names of many organizations surrounding the governor that were summoned.

“We want to get the facts and were very determined to get the facts,” he said.

Hawley also gave an update on The Mission Continues case. The Mission Continues is a charity founded by Governor Greitens more than a decade ago to help veterans facing the challenge of readjusting to life at home.

The investigation is looking at a donor list from the charity and how it may have been obtained and used to raise money for Greitens’ election campaign in 2016. It is illegal for charities to take sides in an election and The Mission Continues has been steadfast in saying it did nothing wrong.

“This office has now issued 15 subpoenas in connection with this investigation,” Hawley said.

The attorney general said those subpoenas include the charity and its staff, the Greitens Group and its staff, and the staff for the Greitens for Governor campaign.

Hawley said other unnamed people were also summoned but did not release their names.

At least four times during the news conference, Hawley gave a strong warning to people who receive a summons from the court.

“We want to encourage all parties—encourage might not be strong enough—I want to strongly counsel those who are being served or will be served to cooperate with us,” he said.

Hawley revealed he’s sharing his evidence with a state house investigatory committee and St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner concerning their possible probe into the Mission Continues case.

In the past, Hawley was criticized for what some called “a half-hearted” investigation into another case. It involved the governor and his staff’s use of a phone app that does not keep records of texts.

Hawley said his office didn’t have the legal tools to get the job done. He said if lawmakers pass a bill that give him those tools he will reopen that investigation too.