O'Fallon man shoots suspected car thief after locating vehicle with tracking device

ST. CHARLES, MO – Police say a man used a tracking device on his vehicle to locate a suspected car thief and shoot him Thursday. Investigators in St. Charles say the 41-year-old suspect was taken to a hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Police say he is in stable condition.

The St. Charles Police Department responded to a shooting in the 800 block of South 6th Street Thursday at around 10am. That is where they discovered the 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder. They took him to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the shooter contacted the police department. The 25-year-old man told police that he shot the person that police found in St. Charles. He tells them the man took his vehicle from the 5000 block of O’Fallon Lakes Drive in O’Fallon Missouri. The shooter says he was able to use a tracking device to locate his vehicle, with the suspect still inside, in the 800 block of South 6th. Street.

The shooter tells police that he confronted the suspect in his stolen vehicle. The 25-year-old believed the suspected car thief was armed and shot him.

Police say the only firearm located and seized at this time was from the 25-year-old shooter. It is not clear why he didn’t call law enforcement before confronting the suspected car thief.

Police have not yet released charges against the suspected car thief. It is not clear if the 25-year-old shooter will be charged. St. Charles Police say this incident is still under investigation.