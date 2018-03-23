Carvana wants to build giant car vending machine in Chesterfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A proposal to build a seven-story car vending machine will go before the Chesterfield Planning Commission at a public hearing next week.

Chesterfield City Administrator Mike Geisel said the development is in its early stages. He said this is the beginning of a six to nine-month process and nothing has been reviewed or vetted yet.

Phoenix-based Carvana wants to build one of its car vending machines on a piece of land just east of Top Golf. They are also asking to increase the maximum building height on the property from 60 feet to 75 feet.

So how does a car vending machine work? Carvana allows people to search for, purchase, finance, and trade-in vehicles online. Then the car can either be delivered to you or you can pick it up from the giant vending machine.

The first public hearing about the proposal will be Monday, March 26 at 7 p.m. at Chesterfield City Hall.