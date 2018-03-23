Arrest made in burglary of Rob Gronkowski’s home during Super Bowl

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Police have arrested one person and are searching for two others in connection with the burglary of NFL star Rob Gronkowski’s Foxborough home.

Foxborough police arrested 31-year-old Anthony Almeida and are searching for 26-year-old Shayne Denn, of Tewksbury, and 28-year-old Eric Tyrell, of Foxborough.

Almeida, of Randolph, faces charges of breaking and entering, receiving stolen property and malicious destruction of property.

The Patriots tight end returned from the Super Bowl in Minneapolis in early February to find that someone had broken into his house. Multiple items were taken, including several guns belonging to his roommate, Robert Goon, according to WBZ-TV.

“This isn’t an emergency … this is just uh, Rob Gronkowski calling,” Gronkowski told the 911 operator. “While I was gone, my whole house got robbed while on the Super Bowl trip and I just got back.”

Police have recovered an Apple Watch, a Rolex watch and two rare coins from the 1800s, but not the guns.

Almeida was arraigned Friday afternoon at Wrentham District Court.