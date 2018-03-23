× Alton holding party to reveal businesses featured on reality TV show

ALTON, IL – A celebration is being held for winning a television contest. Alton won a nationwide competition to be featured on the HULU series: Small Business Revolution– Main Street. Half a million dollars will go to improvements of six Alton businesses.

Co-Hosts Ty Pennington and Amanda Brinkman will announce the six businesses which will be on the show at a Broadway Bash street party Friday evening.

Filming of the series is set to begin next week.