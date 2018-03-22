Young girls secretly photographed at these St. Louis area bathrooms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — St. Louis County Police compiled the following list of addresses along with dates and times. Police have pictures of unknown girls, photographed without their knowledge. Call the St. Louis County Police investigator working the case at 314-615-8618 if your family was there.

Sgt. Adam Kavanaugh said, “All of the images we have involve young girls who have been in restrooms in those locations.” He describes it as one of the worst cases he’s seen in 17 years. He added, “It appears they were using some kind of camera stick to kind of go on top of the stalls or underneath the stalls.”

The St. Louis County Police Department says these are the locations and times where girls may have been photographed without their knowledge:

Walmart at 3270 Telegraph Rd, St. Louis, MO 63125

March 5, 2018 from 7 PM to 8:30 PM

New Life St. Louis at 11570 Mark Twain Ln, Bridgeton, MO 63044

March 7, 2018 from 8 PM to 9:30 PM

Walmart at 11900 St Charles Rock Rd, Bridgeton, MO 63044

March 7, 2018 from 9 PM to 10 PM

Apostolic Pentecostal Church at 901 Barracksview Rd, St. Louis, MO 63125

March 8, 2018 from 7 PM to 8 PM

Mid Rivers Mall at 1600 Mid Rivers Mall, St. Peters, MO 63376

March 7, 2018 from 11:30 AM to 3:30 PM

March 12, 2018 from 1 PM to 2:30 PM

South County Mall at 18 S County Center Way, St. Louis, MO 63129

February 27, 2018 from 12:30 PM to 3 PM

February 28, 2018 from 3 PM to 4 PM

March 5, 2018 from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM

March 8, 2018 from 6 PM to 7 PM

March 12, 2018 from 3 PM to 4 PM

West County Mall at 80 W County Center Dr, Des Peres, MO 63131

February 28, 2018 from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM

Heather Mcdorman and Zachary Hamby face invasion of privacy charges after reportedly photographing an 11-year-old girl in a South County Mall bathroom March 12th.

Now police have identified seven places Mcdorman and Hamby photographed girls between February 27th and March 12th.

Sgt. Kavanaugh said, “We have a pretty close proximity of the times based on the time stamp of the images, so we’ll be able to narrow that down.”

We found Hamby had a prior conviction for impersonating a police officer and his Florissant neighbors told us he was a peeping tom, but nothing comes up in Mcdorman’s history. And she lists prior jobs in home health and as a school bus aid.

We found she recently posted on Craigslist “I’m looking for a girlfriend.” She posted her pictures- saying “hey girls! My name is Heather.” Then we found another ad – “Are you looking for a babysitter?" with a similar introduction -- 'Hello, my name is Heather.”

Sgt. Kavanaugh added, “We’ve come across some ads that are concerning with her apparently looking for babysitting jobs as well and we’re still working on that angle.”

He said police have no evidence of babysitting victims, however Mcdorman and Hamby are also charged with sodomy involving a four-year-old.

St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch said, “I’m very confident we’ll have additional charges.”

McCulloch says they’ll be investigating for awhile and that the public’s input is key.

He said, “The more information people have, the more information authorities have and the better off we are.”