Would-be robber shot, killed at Arnold pawn shop

ARNOLD, Mo. - An employee at a pawn shop in Arnold shot and killed a would-be robber Thursday afternoon.

According to police, a person came into the Pawn King on Jeff Co Boulevard around 4 p.m. attempting to rob the store. The suspect, who was armed, was shot and killed inside the building.

At present, it's unclear who else was in the store when it happened.

A longtime customer said that the store owner, his wife, and brother were almost always there manning the shop. He said the store sells a lot of guns and that the store owner and his brother are experienced with guns and always carrying.

As of Thursday night, police said their investigation was ongoing.

Fox 2/KPLR 11 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.