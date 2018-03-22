Woman holds casino responsible after her car damaged while with valet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Anita Patterson had hopes of walking away from the casino winning thousands of dollars, not walking outside more in debt.

“To be on the safe side, I thought I’d valet park so I don’t have to worry,” Patterson said.

Parking in valet seemed like an all-in smart bet for Patterson as she stayed the night at Hollywood Casino, but the odds weren’t in her favor when the valet driver returned her car the next morning.

“I tipped him then he said, ‘oh yeah, I have bad news, your car got hit,’” Patterson said. “And I’m like, ‘Where?’”

Patterson walked around to the driver’s side and saw her headlight busted, paint scratches, and a bumper displaced.

“I was kind of livid at that point, especially after looking at my car,” Patterson said.

The valet driver told the woman her car had been involved in a hit and run. Without hesitation, Patterson asked for the manager.

“She had a written note with a police report number on it and said we’re not responsible for your car and have a good day ma’am,” Patterson said.

Confused, Patter quickly snapped photos of the damage and read the back of her valet ticket.

“This property assumes no liability for fire, theft or damage, in any case, except through our own negligence,” she said, reading the back of the valet receipt. “So, I’m saying you were negligent!”

In total, repairs will cost a little over $4,000 and the casino isn’t offering a dime.

In a statement, Hollywood Casino Management said, “This was a hit-and-run incident involving two guest vehicles. We are working with the Maryland Heights Police Department to investigate.”

“I’m not upset about the car being hit because accidents do happen, but I’m upset about the avenue they’re taking,” Patterson said. “Their attitude is beyond reproach.”

Patterson said she doesn’t plan to back down from the casino’s management and looks forward to taking them to court.