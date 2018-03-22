Shrinking St. Louis – Area drops out of nation’s top 20 cities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

St. Louis is no longer one of the top 20 largest metropolitan areas in the country. Newly released US Census Bureau numbers show the city's population declined by more than 4,500 people to just over 308,000 residents. That's the largest drop since the 2010 census.

The St. Louis region is now 21st on the list of the nation's metro areas. Overall, the St. Louis metropolitan area, which comprises 14 counties and the city of St. Louis, grew slightly but at a much slower rate than other parts of the US.

The Baltimore area, which had been ranked 21st, swapped spots on the population list with the St. Louis region. The city of Baltimore saw a drop in population greater than St. Louis city, but Baltimore’s loss represented a 0.9 percent decrease, compared with a 1.4 percent loss in St. Louis.

Read the full list at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's website.