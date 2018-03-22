× Police search for missing St. Louis County woman with mental disabilities

ST. LOUIS, MO – The Breckenridge Hills Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 21-year-old woman who vanished over the weekend.

Police said Junee Lacaden left her home Sunday at around 2:30 p.m. and never returned home. She went missing near Wismer and St. Charles Rock Road, walking east towards the Family Dollar. That area of St. Charles Rock Road has several businesses and lots of people, especially during that time of day.

Lacaden lives with and is the caretaker of her disabled mother and 5-year-old sister. Police said she has a mental disability and has the mentality of a 16-year-old.

She’s described as 5’3″ tall, weighing 90 pounds, with a front tooth missing, and a tattoo on both arms.

Lacaden’s mother, Camellia Ortiz, is asking anyone with information on her daughter’s whereabouts to come forward. She worries that someone may have abducted her.

“If someone saw her walking down the street or just saw somebody walk up to her and talking to her, they don’t even need to be in a car, somebody could’ve just walked up to her and said something,” Ortiz said. “A description of the person anything would help because right now we have nothing.”

Anyone that has seen Junee or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact Breckenridge Hills police immediately. Investigators have already looked at area surveillance video and believe Lacaden never made it to the Family Dollar.