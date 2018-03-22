Man dead, woman wounded in Franklin County shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. - A man is dead and a woman was wounded in an early morning shooting in Franklin County. It happened shortly before 5 a.m. in the 1500 block of Meramec Avenue, near West Osage. The 38-year-old woman was flown to an area hospital for treatment. The 24-year-old man was found dead inside a vehicle.

A neighbor heard the commotion outside and came out to find the woman on the street. He condition is unclear. However, she was talking while being taken from the scene.

Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton says she had a glancing wound to her forehead.

Investigators are not looking for any suspects and they don`t believe there are any other victims. At this point, their names have not been released.

There was a relationship between the man and the woman but they won`t reveal the details about that relationship.