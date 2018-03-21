Police still searching for suspects in 2 jewelry store robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Police are still looking for the suspects in two separate jewelry store robberies in Creve Coeur.

On Monday afternoon in a busy shopping center, four individuals armed with AK-47’s broke into Vincent’s Jewelers on Olive near Ballas Road. Multiple shots were fired and in surveillance video, you can see the suspects shooting open jewelry cases and jumping over counters.

An expert in the jewelry industry says this is becoming all too common. “My concern is for the jewelry industry is these things are getting so violent. Any time a weapon is discharged in a building people can actually get hurt.”

He is also surprised more people did not notice the robbery in the middle of the day.

Just twelve hours later Genovese Jewelers was broken into just a down the street. Two people busted into the store through a window around 4 am on Tuesday.

Police are still working to see if these cases are connected and track down leads.

If you know anything about these incidents you can call the Creve Coeur police department or CrimeStoppers, that number is 1-866-371-TIPS.