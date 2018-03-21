× Missouri mother and child missing since Saturday

Brown and her and daughter had been living at her mother’s home until March 7, 2018. They left and did not give a destination. Family members last talked with Brown on March 16, but she refused to tell family members where she was staying. She believes the two may be in Osage Beach, Missouri.

Police spoke with a clerk at the Osage Beach Hotel. The clerk told them Sara Brown was a guest on Friday, March 16. The Missouri State Highway Patrol lists Sara Ann Brown on their active missing adult list on March 17, 2018.

The Missouri Department of Public Safety tells FOX 2/KPLR 11 that the two may be traveling in a white 2009 Cadillac CTS bearing Missouri license plates CL2G5X. An image of that make and model can be seen below.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776.