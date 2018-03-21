Illinois governors race heats up after primary election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It was a close call for incumbent Governor Bruce Rauner who held off a strong primary challenge from Republican Jeanne Ives Tuesday night. J.B. Pritzker won the Democratic nomination with fewer than 50% of the votes in a crowded field of candidates.

Both candidates were busy campaigning Wednesday morning in Chicago. Rauner told reporters that Republicans will come together and unite. He believes Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan a political liability for Pritzker.

“Pritzker is Mike Madigan’s hand-picked candidate and if he is elected he will give total control of our state over to the machine,” Rauner told his supporters during his victory speech Tuesday night. “If that happens, turn out the lights.”

Pritzker told his supporters that it’s time for a governor willing to take action to improve conditions.

“I’m a progressive Democrat who believes in the kitchen table issues, lowering the cost of health care, lowering the cost of education and raising wages and creating jobs in the state,” Prtizker told reporters Wednesday.

Each candidate spent millions of their own money to help fund their primary victories. They will spend millions more between now and the general election in November.