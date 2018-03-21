× Former Webster Groves teacher accused of sexual contact with student

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a former Webster Groves High School teacher Wednesday for having sexual contact with a student several years ago.

According to Captain Stephen Spear, a spokesman for the Webster Groves Police Department, the incidents occurred on campus during the 2009-2010 school year.

Earlier this month, district officials contacted Webster Groves police after learning of an inappropriate relationship between a student and teacher, identified as 58-year-old David Mendelson Jr.

The district indicated Mendelson had not worked for them since 2010.

Spear said police obtained and executed a search warrant on Mendelson’s University City home on March 21 and took him into custody.

Prosecutors charged Mendelson with two counts of sexual contact with a student by a teacher. He remains jailed on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Anyone with information on this case or similar incidents regarding the suspect is asked to contact the Webster Groves Police Department at 314-645-3000.