FarmHouse closes Mizzou chapter over hazing, alcohol violations

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Another University of Missouri fraternity closed for hazing and alcohol violations. Leaders of the FarmHouse International Fraternity announced this week that it will close its chapter on campus.

The announcement comes after a joint investigation determined the fraternity clearly violated alcohol and hazing policies.

When our Fox 2/KPLR 11 news crews arrived on campus, the Farmhouse letters had been removed from the façade of the house and a moving van parked outside the fraternity building. Dozens of items were being boxed up to be removed. Other students did talk about the closure. Fraternity members refused to comment about the shutdown.

This is not the first time a fraternity has been shut down at the campus. Since last year, two other fraternities also have closed. Sigma Alpha Epsilon was suspended for multiple health and safety violations and Sigma Phi Epsilon closed in October after repeated code of conduct violations.

Officials would not elaborate on the allegations relating to the closure, but the case has been turned over to the Columbia Police Department for further investigation. Everyone must be out of the fraternity house by this weekend.

The fraternity and university issued the following joint statement Wednesday afternoon:

COLUMBIA, Mo. —Today, officials from FarmHouse International Fraternity announced the closure of its chapter at University of Missouri, and MU officials affirmed support for that decision in a letter to the chapter. This outcome was based on findings from a joint investigation the fraternity conducted with the university in response to credible allegations of violations of the campus and fraternity’s hazing and alcohol policies. “Our top priority is to foster a culture of safety and responsibility in our chapters,” said Christian Wiggins, FarmHouse International Fraternity CEO. “The chapter’s actions, including failing to adhere to the national organization’s hazing and alcohol policies, were in direct contradiction to FarmHouse values and our code of conduct. We will not tolerate this kind of behavior in the fraternity, and we appreciate the university’s partnership as we have worked through the investigation and arrived at this conclusion.” Additionally, because FarmHouse is a fraternity and is not affiliated with any MU school or college, the case has been turned over to the Columbia Police Department for further investigation. MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright said the university will assist with the Columbia Police Department investigation in any way needed. “We fully support this action by FarmHouse, and I will not tolerate this type of behavior,” Cartwright said. “There are many students trying to do the right thing and change the culture here and across the country as it relates to fraternities and sororities. We appreciate the cooperation we are receiving from FarmHouse headquarters and will continue our work to make the MU Greek community a model for the nation.” During the fall 2017 semester, Interim Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Gary Ward hired Dyad Strategies to analyze the Greek community. The initial report was released in October and presented several recommendations to improve the Greek experience at MU. Since that time, Dyad Strategies staff members have been holding discussions among alumni, friends of the university, students, staff and faculty to review the report and recommendations. Decisions related to some recommendations are expected before the end of the current semester. “We are committed to ensuring students can come to Mizzou and benefit from fraternities and sororities in a safe and educational manner,” Ward said. “Any person or action that compromises the safety of students on our campuses will be dealt with swiftly and strongly. Every student and parent should know that I am committed to making Mizzou’s Greek community a national model that provides students with an excellent and safe collegiate experience. We have a rich tradition of a vibrant Greek community at Mizzou that has benefited thousands of lives throughout its history.”