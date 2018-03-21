Elderly man hospitalized after St. Charles apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - An overnight apartment fire in St. Charles sent an 80-year-old disabled man to the hospital and left multiple units damaged or destroyed.

The fire started just after 1 a.m. on Lakeshore Drive at Time Center Drive. Investigators said a disabled man was smoking in bed, which caused the fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from part of one the buildings.

St. Charles Fire Department Battalion Chief Dan Casey said the fire started in a ground floor apartment where the 80-year-old man lived with a 65-year-old old woman.

Casey said the woman was sleeping in the living room and the disabled man was in the bedroom. A smoke alarm woke up the woman. She got the man out of the bedroom, then police arrived and helped to get him out of the burning apartment.

Casey said the man suffered moderate burns, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Nobody else was hurt.

Two apartments were destroyed and two others sustained significant damage.

Four residents were displaced, including the two people who lived in the unit where the fire started. The Red Cross was called in to help the affected residents.