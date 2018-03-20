× Taylorville shooting suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

SPRINGFIELD, IL – The man suspected of shooting three people in Taylorville, IL, before shooting himself has died. WICS-TV reports that Lee Kennedy, 43, of Taylorville, was pronounced dead at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield early Tuesday afternoon. He had been transferred from Taylorville Memorial Hospital Monday afternoon after sustaining a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Around 5:00am Monday, Taylorville Police Chief Brian Hile said Kennedy shot his ex-wife four times, his daughter once, and a man who tried to intervene twice. It happened in the 500 block of South Walnut Street in Taylorville.

Kennedy fled the scene in a white 1996 GMS Sierra truck and a manhunt began. The truck was later spotted at a McDonald’s in Hillsboro, IL after Kennedy ditched it and stole a different car from a local dealership.

Around 3:00pm, Kennedy circled back to Taylorville and tried to rob a convenience store. That is where police spotted him and a chase began. It ended near Taylorville Memorial Hospital when Kennedy hit a curb. He got out of the car with a gun and shot himself in the head.

Before the shooting Monday, Kennedy had made threats on Facebook saying someone close, almost like family, would get what was coming to them.