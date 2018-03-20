St. Louisans now wary of package deliveries in wake of Texas bombings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – The Lone Star and Show Me states are far apart, but at this point, citizens in each state seem to be sharing similar concerns.

Emona Ewharwekuko, who lives in Creve Coeur, said she’s worried whenever a package arrives at her home in the aftermath of deadly explosions across Texas this past week.

“I’m concerned because you never know what could be in a package,” she said.

As package delivery persons continue making their rounds across the St. Louis area, potential customers are left wondering what may be dropped off at their doorstep.

“I think it would cause me to look and see who sent it and if I don’t recognize it, then I might be a little hesitant to open it,” said resident Ed Ferder.

UPS officials said the company was working with authorities and has security measures in place.

Fed Ex said the company has provided law enforcement extensive evidence related to the latest package explosion near San Antonio and the second package discovered shipped by the individual. Plus, information from the individual that shipped them was recovered. Officials said it was collected from the company’s advanced technology security system.

A local US Postal worker indicated she and her fellow workers were on edge but also vigilant for any unusual packages.

“People come in (and) leave packages, we want you to come in and leave packages, but now we have to be on the lookout,” said postal employee Charlene Marr.

Amazon already has one fulfillment center in the Metro East, with another one slated to be built in St. Charles County. Countless packages pass through operations like this every day.

“Hopefully it’s one demented person and not a group of people. We hope it’s not terrorists,” Ferder said.