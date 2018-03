× Smash-and-grab burglars hit Macy’s at Chesterfield Mall

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — There was a smash-and-grab burglary at Chesterfield Mall early Tuesday morning. The thieves got away with arm fulls of inventory.

The police were sent to the shopping center around 4:30am. They say four people broke into the Macy’s. Each of them got away with armloads of clothing.

Police are hoping surveillance video can help them identify the suspects.