Signs of spring are starting to show around St. Louis area

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO – It has a ring that first day of spring, of potential buds and bulbs, set to bloom showing signs that spring has officially begun.

“Right,” says John Fuller, Chief Meteorologist KPLR. “Starting today at 11:15 in the morning. It`s when the sun`s rays are directly over the equator and day and night are equal.”

One year ago, on this date temperatures were in the 80`s.

Mother Nature and cooler temperatures kept golfers away from Forest Park`s courses and trails.

Meanwhile, at Creve Coeur Lake, those exercising on this first day of spring weren`t bothered by temperatures in the 40`s.

“Yeah happy first day,” says a passing jogger.

“Aw it`s great this perfect spring day,” yells an unidentified man walking a dog.

Former Missouri resident Mark Twain is credited with saying, “in the spring, I have counted 136 different kinds of weather inside of 24 hours.”

Some might say Samuel Clemens was low on his estimate of St. Louis weather on the first day of spring.

“Well it`s a balancing act Mother Nature goes through,” adds Fuller. “If it`s mild in the first part of winter it tends to be colder on the last part. So, winter is hanging on.”