Shiloh man charged in domestic battery; still at large

SHILOH, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 28-year-old Shiloh man Tuesday in a domestic battery case.

According to Jodie Nikolaisen, a spokesperson for the Shiloh Police Department, the incident took place March 11 at an apartment in the 100 block of Yorkshire Lane. The victim did not require medical treatment but was not injured.

During the investigation, the suspect attempted to flee the apartment but got into a traffic accident in the parking lot. The suspect left the scene of the accident before police could arrive.

Prosecutors charged Delandous Griffin Jr. with felony domestic battery. Bond was set at $30,000.

Griffin is not in police custody, Nikolaisen said. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Shiloh Police Department at 618-632-9047.