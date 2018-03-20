Police investigating reports of meat being stolen from restaurants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Police are investigating multiple reports of meat being stolen from area restaurants. Officers said the meat was been stolen out of a smoker at Salt + Smoke BBQ twice in the past few months. The owner of Collier's Catering in Ballwin said two men stole raw beef brisket from his walk-in cooler last week.

According to the police report, the first incident at Salt + Smoke, located on Hampton Avenue, happened on January 28th. Officers said they received a call for a burglary and that an employee said the two stainless steel doors of a smoker had been compromised and the meat inside was gone. A man was spotted carrying a large, unknown object to his car.

Then, on March 6th, police said there was a second incident at the restaurant. Investigators said an employee spotted a man standing in between two smokers. When the suspect was approached, the employee said he claimed he was trying to "warm up" and then left the area. Police said the suspect was driving a Chrysler 300 and made multiple trips back and forth from the car to the smoker.

Police said the suspect in the incident was a white man in his 40’s who was around 6 feet tall, had a brown mustache and beard, was wearing a blue stocking cap and grey sweatpants.

The owner of Collier's Catering in Ballwin said two men were caught on surveillance video stealing the raw beef brisket from his walk-in cooler last week. He said it happened in broad daylight. He told Fox 2 the two men were in a white pickup truck with a trailer and that one man stole the brisket while another stole from a neighboring business.