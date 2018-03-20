Gary Sinise Foundation helps fund new smart home for wounded St. Louis veteran

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILDWOOD, Mo. - As ceremonial groundbreakings go, this was pretty standard, but the purpose of this project in Wildwood is far from ordinary.

Retired United States Army Sgt. Legrand Strickland grew up in University City. After high school, he enlisted in the Army.

On February 2, 2010, Strickland was returning from a mission in Afghanistan when his vehicle was struck by an explosive. Two soldiers died, but Legrand survived despite suffering multiple injuries that led to bilateral above-knee amputations.

Legrand and his wife Carrie are recipients of a specially adapted smart home made possible by the Gary Sinise Foundation’s RISE program. RISE stands for Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment and when this home is complete it will further enable Legrand and Carrie to overcome the physical challenges Legrand faces together.