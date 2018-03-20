Endangered Person Advisory issued for north St. Louis county man

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for missing north St. Louis County man. Police say that Dajuan D. Delap, 28, was last seen Sunday, March 18th around noon at his mother’s home. Delap had been arguing with his mother prior to leaving the residence.

Delap is a black, male, age 28, height 6 feet, 190 lbs., with black hair, brown eyes, medium complexion, long dreadlocks, a beard, and wearing a black jacket. He is bipolar and schizophrenic and maybe without his medications.

If you have seen or know his whereabouts, please call the 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.