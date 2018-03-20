Chicago police officer accused of sexually assaulting hospitalized suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer has been charged with sexually assaulting a suspect in police custody, the Chicago Tribune reported Tuesday.

Officer Carlyle Calhoun, 46, was arrested Monday following an internal investigation, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told the Tribune.

Calhoun was on duty Feb. 3 when he sexually assaulted a man in his custody at an area hospital, authorities alleged. Calhoun appeared in bond court Tuesday on charges of criminal sexual assault and official misconduct, according to WLS-TV.

On the day of the alleged incident, the 10-year veteran and another officer took the man, a suspect in a misdemeanor case, to the hospital to be evaluated after he made suicidal comments.

According to the Tribune, at one point Calhoun was alone with the victim and started massaging the man's shackled foot before grabbing his genitals. Assistant State's Attorney Ahmed Kosoko told the paper that Calhoun took a cellphone picture of the man's genitals.

When the other officer came back to the hospital room, Calhoun allegedly walked the patient to a bathroom where he sexually assaulted him again, taking another photo.

Kosoko told the Tribune that the victim immediately told hospital employees about the assault. DNA swabs and images on Calhoun's cellphone were consistent with the story, authorities say.

Calhoun has been relieved of his police powers and placed on desk duty, Guglielmi told the Tribune.