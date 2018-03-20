Celebrate National Ravioli Day at Bravo Cucina Italiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This first day of spring is also National Ravioli Day! Bravo Cucina Italiana at the West County Center is celebrating the day by offering a special promotion, while supplies last. Customers can buy one of these featured ravioli dishes and get a second take-home dish for free.

• Pesto Cheese Ravioli: pesto ricotta-filled ravioli, alfredo, toasted bread crumbs, marinara ($12.59 at lunch and $16.99 at dinner)

• Chicken Ravioli Al Forno: creamy spinach, marinara, parmesan bread crumbs ($13.99 at lunch and $16.99 at dinner)

• Lobster Ravioli Alla Vodka: sautéed shrimp, tomato cream, toasted bread crumbs ($14.99 at lunch and $16.99 at dinner)

For more information on this deal, you can visit http://www.shopwestcountycenter.com or call 314-821-2562 for reservations.