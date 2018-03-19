Volunteers needed for 2nd Annual Honeysuckle Hackathon in Kirkwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, Mo. - The Kirkwood Parks Department is looking for volunteers to help with its 2nd annual Honeysuckle Hackathon to help eradicate bush honeysuckle from the park.

Bush honeysuckle is an invasive plant species that degrades woodlands, fields, and stream banks into impenetrable thickets, lacking ecological, economic, or recreational value. It was originally imported from Asia and has no natural competition in North America. The woody bush can grow to the size of a small tree and will quickly overwhelm and destroy native bushes, trees, and flowering plants, on which birds, pollinating insects, and other wildlife depend for food and healthy habitat.

Volunteers are needed March 19 through 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day to help clear a three-acre area on the west side of Rifle Range Road. Last year, nearly 150 volunteers helped to clear five acres on the north side of the park.

Volunteers must be 16 years old or older or accompanied by an adult. Trained leaders and staff will work with volunteers to ensure their safety. Tools and refreshments will be available.

To volunteer for a three-hour shift or more, visit www.kirkwoodmo.org/hackathon.