× Troy, IL residents will be under a boil order starting Tuesday afternoon

TROY, IL – The city of Troy, IL will be under a boil order Tuesday, March 20, starting at 1:00pm. Work to install new valves and flow meters at a water treatment plant will cause a loss of pressure on the transmission main. Water to home and businesses will not be impacted.

Water should be boiled for at least five minutes before drinking while under the boil order.

After the work is done, the city will remain under the boil order until lab samples confirm the water quality has been fully restored. The earliest restoration date is March 21. Troy officials will notify customers when it is safe to drink the water again.