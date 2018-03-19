Suspect shoots himself after wounding 3 in Taylorville IL

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAYLORVILLE, IL. – A manhunt has ended for the suspected shooter in Taylorville, Illinois after he shot himself outside of an area hospital.

Taylorville Police Chief Brian Hile said around 5 a.m. in the 500 block of South Walnut Street 43-year-old Lee Wayne Kennedy shot his ex-wife four times, his daughter once, and a man who tried to intervene twice.

Hile said that all three victims were taken to Taylorville Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Springfield area hospitals for treatment.

Kennedy fled the scene in a white 1996 GMS Sierra truck. Hile said hours later the truck was spotted at a McDonald’s in Hillsboro, Illinois and Kennedy had stolen a different car from a local dealership.

Hile said around 3 p.m.. Kennedy circled back into the area and tried to rob a convenience store. That is where police spotted him and a chase began.

Near Memorial Hospital in Taylorville, the chase ended when Kennedy hit a curb. Hile said he got out of the car with a gun and shot himself in the head.

Before the shooting Monday Kennedy had made threats on Facebook saying someone close…almost like family… would get what was coming to them.

Hile said Kennedy’s ex-wife had an order of protection against him as the result of a recent domestic situation. He said Kennedy was out on bail and wearing an ankle monitoring system which he cut off sometime Monday.