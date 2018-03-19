Sources: Man in custody after shooting 3 people in Taylorville, IL

TAYLORVILLE, IL. – A manhunt has ended for the suspected shooter in Taylorville, Illinois after three people were shot including a 13-year-old child. The shootings happened Monday morning in the 500 block of South Walnut Street.

A statement sent to FOX 2 from police says that all three victims were taken to Taylorville Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Springfield area hospitals for treatment.

The man wanted in connection to the shootings is 43-year-old Lee Wayne Kennedy. According to multiple sources, Kennedy was taken into custody late Monday afternoon after a standoff with police near a hospital where he shot himself.

Kennedy had been seen driving a white 1996 GMC Sierra extended cab truck, with Illinois registration 2363510B that he may have used to head back to the Southern Illinois area. WAND reported that the suspect’s truck was found at a McDonald’s in Hillsboro, Illinois Monday afternoon.

WRSP says one victim has a valid Order of Protection against Kennedy. This has been an ongoing domestic violence situation. Anyone with information on Kennedy’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Area schools were placed on lockdown during the manhunt. Hillsboro Illinois school posted this message on their Facebook page at around 1:30pm:

“Local law enforcement notified school officials that a vehicle belonging to the suspect in a violent crime committed in another community was found in Hillsboro. There has been no known sighting of the suspect. The three schools in Hillsboro have been placed under a form of administrative lockdown. All exterior doors are locked and student movement is limited.

David E. Powell

Superintendent”

Images of the suspect: