Shots fired during robbery at Creve Coeur jewelry store

CREVE COEUR, MO - Armed with rifles, masked robbers fired shots inside a Creve Coeur jewelry store Monday afternoon. Vincent's Jewelers, located at the intersection of Olive Boulevard and Ballas Road, was robbed around 2:40pm. Police quickly arrived and determined that the four masked suspects, armed with rifles, had fled the scene in a dark-colored pick-up truck. Employees said that multiple shots had been fired inside the store by the suspects, but no employees or customers had been hurt.

Police did find some blood at the scene, indicating that a suspect was injured by flying/broken glass related to the gunshots.

The suspect vehicle is a 2002-2004 Dodge Ram quad-cab, either dark blue or black with silver low panels and chrome wheels. There were two dog crates in the back at the time of the robbery. It was last seen headed west on Olive towards I-270.

The suspects took an undetermined amount of merchandise before fleeing.

Creve Coeur police are investigating. Anyone with information should call 314-737-4600 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

