Second baby eaglet expected to be born soon on live webcam

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Eager eagle watchers are waiting for a second baby eaglet to be born on the Live Earth Conservation Corps webcam.

The first eaglet belongs to parents Liberty and Justice. The pair has lived in a tree on the grounds of the Washington D.C. Police Academy for a decade.

The new hatchling’s name is Spirit.

You can watch the new hatchling emerge from its egg at EagleCam.org.