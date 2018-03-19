× Greitens’ defense team asks for judge instead of jury trial

ST. LOUIS, MO — The legal team for Governor Eric Greitens wants a trial for invasion of privacy to start in as little as two weeks. They expect to waive a trial by jury in favor of a judge hearing the case.

The judge overseeing a hearing in the felony invasion of privacy case against Missouri Governor Eric Greitens had set a trial date for May 14.

Greitens was indicted in February on a felony charge of invasion of privacy. He’s accused of taking a non-consensual photo of a woman he was having an affair with back in 2015 then transmitting the nude or partially nude photo of the woman in a way that allowed computer access to it. In court, Gardner revealed that her office does not have the picture in question, but they are trying to get it.