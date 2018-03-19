× Elsberry man killed, son charged with murder

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – Lincoln County prosecutors charged an Elsberry man with homicide after the man confessed to killing his father.

Brandon Spies, 23, went to Elsberry Police Department on Saturday night and banged on the door. He told them he had stabbed his father in the neck during an argument. Police said he told the officer that answered the door, “I murdered my father.”

Detectives searched the home on the 700 block of Lincoln Street and found a bloody knife in the house and the victim, 53-year-old Richard Spies, in the basement.

Spies was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He’s being held at the Lincoln County Jail under a $500,000 cash-only bond.