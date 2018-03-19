Elsberry man charged with murdering his father

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELSBERRY, MO – A Lincoln County family and their small town is in shock after a 23-year-old murdered his father.

The family has lost a father and his son is now behind bars all in one day.

The suspect, Brandon Spies went to the police department and started pounding on the doors and an officer came out and he said I murdered my father.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is now leading the investigation. Spies told authorities that during a fight with his father and he stabbed him once in the neck. Detectives got a search warrant and found a bloody 7-inch blade inside the home along with the body at 53-year-old Richard Spies, his father.

Spies’ is now charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He`s in a Lincoln County Jail on $500,000 bond.

Fox 2 spoke with a family member who says this isn't his first run-in with the law for violence.

A few years back, Brandon was arrested for beating someone with a baseball bat. They also stated that he struggles with mental illness.

39.166715 -90.780960