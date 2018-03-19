2018 Undy RunWalk raises funds for colorectal cancer screenings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - It's time to break out your undies for the 10th annual St. Louis Undy RunWalk, a family-friendly 5K event where people run or walk in their undies to show support and solidarity for colorectal cancer patients, survivors and caregivers.

Christy Fry, St. Louis Undy RunWalk volunteer and colorectal cancer survivor, joins us to talk about the event, which has drawn over 1,000 colorectal cancer survivors and their supporters during the last 10 years. Participants don fun, underwear-themed outfits and even walk through a giant inflatable colon.

The St. Louis Undy RunWalk is hosted by the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, a national nonprofit organization committed to promoting access to screening, conducting innovative research and connecting patients to treatment.

Funds raised from the event will support the Mercy Hospital St. Louis JFK Clinic's work in the community to help the underserved access much-needed colorectal cancer screenings. In 2018 alone, nearly 3,000 Missourians are expected to be diagnosed with colorectal cancer and nearly 1,000 will die from this highly treatable cancer.

The 2018 St. Louis Undy RunWalk is March 24 at Forest Park in the lower Muny parking lot. Onsite registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K begins at 9 a.m.

For more information or to register online, visit www.UndyRunWalk.org.