× Police identify body found in submerged vehicle as Missing Florissant woman

FLORISSANT, MO – Late Saturday afternoon the Florissant Police Department confirmed that a body found in a submerged vehicle in the Mississippi River was Barbara Higgins. The body was found Friday in Lincoln County north of Highway 79 and Highway M in the B.K. Leach Memorial Conservation Area on a gravel road in a wooded area.

The Missouri Highway Patrol told Fox 2 that a civilian sonar expert discovered the submerged 2014 Honda Accord and called authorities. Dive teams were sent into the river to determine how long the vehicle and body been submerged.

Ms. Higgins was last seen on November 5th, 2017 at a Petro Mart on Shackelford Road in Florissant, Missouri.