Person struck and killed by MetroLink train in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, IL – A MetroLink train struck and killed a person Saturday night just before 8 p.m. The accident happened just east of the Fairview Heights station off North 94th Street and St. Clair Avenue in East St. Louis.

A spokesperson for Metro tells Fox 2 that the train was heading westbound when it struck the person on the tracks. Train service to the station has been halted while investigators from the St. Clair Sheriff’s Office investigate the incident.

Passengers are being bused between stations, which is causing delays of up to an hour.

More information to follow as it becomes available.