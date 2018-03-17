× Pedestrian shot on West Florissant in Ferguson

FERGUSON, MO – The Ferguson police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon around 4 p.m.

Police say the male victim was walking in the 9000 block of West Florissant Avenue when he came across a male acquaintance. The two started talking and during the conversation an argument ensued.

The acquaintance pulled out a handgun and shot at the victim 5 times. The victim sustained several gunshot wounds.

The shooter fled the scene on foot, while the victim sought help in a Family Dollar store.

Police tell Fox 2 that the victim left the store before they arrived.

Using surveillance video from the store, police were able to locate the victim at an apartment complex.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.