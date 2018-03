Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The former FBI agent investigating Missouri Governor Eric Greitens will give a video deposition in the case on Monday. Prosecutors hired William Tisaby but he reportedly was demoted from the FBI for lying under oath about getting remarried, before his divorce was final.

Lawyers for both sides will be in court this morning to decide what's "fairground" for questioning him on Monday. The judge is also deciding whether to allow cameras in the courtroom during Greitens' trial.