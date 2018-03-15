St. Louis mayor, public safety director meet with clergy to discuss reducing crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Mayor Lyda Krewson and other local civic leaders met with the St. Louis Metropolitan Clergy Coalition on Thursday to discuss plans for a crime-fighting initiative and how best to get that coalition involved in the efforts in 2018.

After two 5-minute presentations, keynote speakers Krewson and St. Louis Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards and answered questions from concerned residents.

The discussion focused on strategies combat crime and violence, as well as plans for Northside housing and community development.

There were 199 homicides in the City of St. Louis in 2017, up from 120 homicides in 2013. There have been more than 30 murders in the city so far in 2018.

Clergy members wanted to brainstorm ideas and come up with an action plan to cut down crime and violence in the city.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Clergy Coalition invited all clergyman and city leaders to the roundtable discussion.

The assembled clergy said they’ll continue to work on solutions to help police and community leaders fight crime and added they’re urging residents to do the same.

The meeting was held at the United Way Building in downtown St. Louis.