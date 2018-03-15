SSM Health Medical Minute – Hidden Scar Breast Surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SSM Health in St. Louis announced today that all breast surgeons associated with its six adult acute care hospitals have been recognized as Hidden Scar® Certified Surgeons for Hidden Scar® breast cancer surgery. This designates SSM Health as a System of Excellence for Hidden Scar® breast cancer surgery – a first in the state of Missouri and fourth in the nation to receive this certification. This advanced approach to breast cancer surgery hides scars, minimizing the daily emotional reminder of a breast cancer diagnosis.

Each year, approximately 253,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer that requires surgery. Many are unaware of all the surgical options available, including less invasive approaches that can help restore their self-image and allow them to begin the emotional healing process.

Hidden Scar® breast cancer surgery allows the certified breast surgeons to remove the cancerous tissue through a single incision made in a hidden area, preserving the natural shape of the breast while reducing visible scarring. Patients who undergo this approach experience optimal clinical and cosmetic outcomes and are at no higher risk of recurrence than patients who undergo any other surgical technique.

“The main goal of breast cancer surgery is to remove the cancer. However, it’s helpful for women to know that there are surgeons with expertise in treating and removing breast cancer who also strive to do so in a way that makes the post-surgical result as cosmetically pleasing as possible,” said Aislinn Vaughan, MD, medical director for SSM Health Breast Care. “Improvements have been made in how we approach the surgical portion of breast cancer treatment, and this an advancement that women should be aware of and talk with their surgeon.”

For more information about breast cancer treatment options, click here. To learn if you are a candidate for Hidden Scar® breast cancer surgery, click here.

