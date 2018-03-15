Arnold man indicted for bringing guns, explosive material to high school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARNOLD, Mo. - An Arnold man has been indicted on federal charges of possessing guns at Fox High School.

According to statements from a recent court hearing, 23-year-old Dustin Lockwood went to Fox High School on February 20 after his mother asked him to pick up his sister from school.

Police said that while Lockwood was sitting in his car, a staff member noticed a rifle case in the back seat.

The Arnold Police Department and ATF responded. Inside the car, they found a rifle and revolver, shell casings, a homemade silencer, knives, a machete, and bags of explosive-related material.

Assistant US Attorney Rodney Holmes said they also found a ledger on how to make different explosives.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Lockwood’s attorney said this was a misunderstanding. She said the explosive material was in the car because Lockwood puts on homemade fireworks shows and the ledger included a list of wedding songs and a best man speech.

Holmes said Lockwood’s indictment didn’t come down to the fact that he had a rifle in his car on school property, it was the rifle combined with the other materials.

In a court hearing, Lockwood’s attorney claimed he has no mental issues or criminal record and everything found can be explained by his hobbies.

Holmes said the investigation was ongoing but based on what they have they believe charges are the right decision.

Lockwood remains in jail without bail.