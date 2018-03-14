Trump touts benefits of tax cuts to businesses, Wall Street and Main Street at Boeing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – President Trump’s visit to St. Louis gave the Commander in Chief an opportunity to highlight the benefits of tax cuts and raise money for a U.S. Senate hopeful.

“The State of Missouri was very good to me,” said President Trump referring to the support he received during the 2016 election.

The President hopes his popularity in Missouri will help U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley give Republicans a Senate seat gain. The President greeted Hawley with a handshake at the airport and went on to hold a private fundraiser for the candidate at the Frontenac Hilton.

Earlier in the day President Trump visited Boeing and met with business leaders from across Missouri to discuss the economic benefits of his tax cut plan. Boeing made for a perfect backdrop because the aerospace manufacturer has benefited from the tax cuts and in turn, has hired more workers, boosted pay and invested in training and future technology.

“Six months ago, I promised that we would cut taxes to bring Main Street roaring all the way back and we did,” said President Trump. “We helped Wall Street. We helped Main Street. We helped everybody.”

Other business leaders and workers shared stories about how the tax cut plan benefited them. The Missouri Chamber of Commerce President Dan Meehan told President Trump what the tax cut means this year for an employee the chamber hired last year.

“She will save $954,” he said.

One worker said a bonus she received because of the tax cut meant she had enough money to visit her sick child who was overseas. Another worker said his bonus meant he could pay for his son’s surgery without falling behind on his bills.