Trump tours Boeing, stumps for Hawley in St. Louis visit

BRIDGETON, Mo. – President Trump says his tax reforms have improved the economy in Missouri. Trump visited St. Louis Wednesday to tour the Boeing plant in north St. Louis County and hold a roundtable discussion with business leaders.

President Trump called St. Louis "a great place; a place that was really good to me." He visited Boeing in north St. Louis on Wednesday, saying it’s a great company and he said the U.S. makes the best fighter jets in the world.

Air Force One touched down at 2:20 p.m. at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport. The president was greeted by the U.S. Treasury Secretary, Boeing officials, a representative from the Missouri Chamber of Commerce, and Attorney General Josh Hawley. Missouri Governor Eric Greitens did not attend the event. The airport arrival was open to the public and the president shook hands with some supporters.

The president visited the Boeing Defense, Space & Security plant where he was given a tour. Trump has asked Congress to fund 24 new F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet fighter jets for the Navy. Boeing even decked out a fighter jet with the Commander in Chief's name printed on the side. Then trump held a roundtable meeting at Boeing. Representatives from 10 companies across the state, all of which have said the trump tax plan has had a positive impact on their business

"A typical family in this area as an example, making $75,000 a year, will see their tax bill slashed in half. So they take home money, they can spend it or save it or do whatever they want to do with it. Now the banks are getting stronger and a lot of good things are happening and they'll start getting a little interest on their money," Trump said.

"One of the success stories recently, I’m sure you are aware of, US Steel has a plant not too far from here in Granite City. Chad and his team serve that plant, we're starting to move freight out of that plant and create jobs for them and for us. Greatly appreciate your leadership on tax reform and greatly anticipating a new modernized NAFTA," said Ken Ottensmeyer, President & CEO, Kansas City Southern Railway.